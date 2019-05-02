Memorial Hermann worker accused of stealing patients' credit card numbers to pay rent

HOUSTON - A Memorial Hermann employee has been suspended after he was charged with credit and debit card abuse.

He’s accused of stealing patients information to pay for rent, buy food and purchase rides to work.

According to Harris County court records, 26-year-old Elliott Phylow admitted to Harris County Precinct Four constables that he used credit card information from patients who went to Memorial Hermann Hospital for care.

He said he works as a patient care representative for the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System.

He admitted to using several credit cards to “arrange rides with Uber and LYFT so he could go back and forth to work,” according to the court document.

It goes on to say he admitted to using the cards to order food from various restaurants including Papa John’s and Outback Steakhouse.

A patient told authorities he did not authorize payment to an apartment complex in Spring in February for $1,292.56 and again in April for $1,234.37. It’s the same complex where Phylow reportedly lives.

The same patient also said he did not authorize charges for Uber and Lyft and “provided copies of his Capitol One Credit Card and highlighted the charges that he did not authorize,” which totaled $2,824.79.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Memorial Hermann said they became aware of the criminal charges filed against one of their employees Wednesday.

“We immediately suspended the employee and started an investigation. As always, we will cooperate fully with law enforcement efforts. Protecting the privacy and safety of patients is a top priority and a responsibility we take very seriously,” the statement read.

