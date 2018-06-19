Mayor Turner to address issues of proposed immigrant detention center near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to address the issues of a proposed immigration detention center near downtown Houston.

The shelter on Emancipation Avenue could house up to 240 migrant children ages 12 and younger who were separated from migrant families at the Mexican border.

The owner of the facility said a lease has been signed.

Turner and District 1 Councilman Robert Gallegos have said that they do not want the proposed facility in the downtown area.

Gallegos called it "incarceration of innocent children" and "jail."

Turner said he does not support the children being held in a detention center.

"I do not agree with it," he said. "And I would encourage the owner of that building, to the extent that's the current plans, not to proceed with housing children that have been separated from their parents."

In the last two months, at least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents who illegally entered the U.S.

The practice came after the White House introduced its zero tolerance immigration policy in April.

Sen. Ted Cruz is expected to introduce legislation on Capitol Hill this week to stop immigrant family separations. The bill would also expedite proceedings for those detained while crossing the border.

Turner will address the issue and the proposed center at 1:30 p.m. from City Hall.

