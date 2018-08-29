Man's family finds him bleeding to death in northeast Houston home

Police look over the scene of a fatal shooting at a home in northeast Houston on Aug. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - The family of a man who police say was shot Tuesday found him bleeding to death at his northeast Houston home.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. near the corner of Allwood Street and Tidwell Road.

Family members said they received a call about 10:45 p.m. from a neighbor who noticed a broken sliding glass door at the home of 58-year-old Kenneth Breedlove.

Breedlove’s family said that when they arrived he was still breathing but bleeding badly from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Ronita Lexington, the man’s sister, said she talked to him only hours before he was shot.

“I talked to my brother at 9 o’clock,” Lexington said. “To get a call at 10:45 (or) 10:50, talking about come back. I mean, that’s crazy.”

Houston police said it appears Breedlove was shot in the head, but the gunshot was not self-inflicted.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.