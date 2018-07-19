Man with meth accused of posing as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap children, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing a slew of charges after Liberty County authorities said he posed as a Children's Protective Services worker, attempted to kill a man and kidnap three children. He was also in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine, deputies said.

On Saturday around 1:45 p.m., a homeowner of a residence on County Road 3251 said Jimmy Dwayne Lackey, 37, entered his residence without permission, according to Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The homeowner said Lackey told him that he worked for CPS and that he was going to take the three children who were living at the residence, deputies said.

The homeowner told deputies he went to a bedroom with the children and Lackey followed. Lacky was yelling and said he was going to take the children after he killed the homeowner, deputies said.

The homeowner said he got a gun and fired four rounds into the ground. The homeowner said he took the children and left the residence and ran across the street to call 911.

While deputies were talking to the homeowner, Lackey was seen walking down the street.

The homeowner identified Lackey as the man who entered his home, but when deputies approached Lackey, he clenched his fists and got in a fighting stance, according to authorities.

After resisting and attempting to run from deputies, Lackey was taken to the ground, restrained and arrested, authorities said.

When deputies searched Lackey, two clear plastic baggies that contained a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine were found, according to deputies.

Investigators said Lackey told them that he didn't know anyone in the residence and he admitted that he was going to kill the homeowner.

Lackey was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony (kidnapping), resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and impersonating a public servant.

He is being held in the Liberty County Jail.

