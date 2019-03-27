Man trying to buy PlayStation shoots, kills would-be robber

When a man showed up to a north Houston apartment complex he thought he was buying a PlayStation, instead, he was met with a masked man holding a rifle, police said.

GREATER GREENSPOINT, Texas - When a man showed up to a north Houston apartment complex, he thought he was buying a PlayStation. Instead, he was met with a masked man holding a rifle, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at the Bristol Apartments on Greens Parkway near Ella Boulevard around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a man - believed to be around 40 years old - showed up to the complex under the pretense that he would be buying a PlayStation.

When the buyer arrived at the complex, he was met by a masked man holding a rifle who had set-up the meet in an attempt to rob the buyer, authorities said.

The would-be robber was met with surprise when the buyer pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect several times, killing him.

Officers said the buyer had a concealed carry license. The case will be sent to the grand jury to decide if the buyer will face charges.

Police said the suspect did not open fire, and it is unclear if he lived in the complex.

The buyer does not live in the area, officers said.

