Man threatens girlfriend, stabs her cat 'Snowflake' 12 times while child fires AK-47, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, tampering with physical evidence and making terroristic threats to a family member, according to Galveston police.

Mario Eduardo Salinas was arrested on Monday in the 5700 block of Avenue Q. Salinas is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend and her pets and take her kids, according to police.

Salinas' girlfriend called police, and when authorities arrived, Salinas was not there, according to authorities.

He showed up a short time later and had blood on his boots and clothing, police said.

Witnesses told police that Salinas stabbed Snowflake, one of the family's cats, to death with a kitchen knife, according to officials. Witnesses also told police that while Salinas was killing the cat, his 4-year-old child found an AK-47 and fired it.

Police said Salinas left the residence with the children and disposed of the cat.

The children were not harmed.

Snowflake was found in an alley several blocks away, according to police. It was taken to a veterinarian, who said it was stabbed 12 times.

Salinas is being held in the Galveston County Jail and his bond is set at $47,500.

