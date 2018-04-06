Man steps in to help elderly woman being mauled by 2 dogs in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - An early morning routine of prayer for Thovelil Thomas was interrupted by the unexpected -- a woman screaming for help during a dog attack.

"I tried to look at my backyard and I didn't see anybody, but then I heard the cry again so I went outside in the street," Thomas, who helped fight off dogs, said.

That's when Thomas said he made the startlingly discovery -- an elderly neighbor was being viciously attacked by two large Rottweilers that police said were loose in the neighborhood.

"Attacking her. Biting all over, pulling this way and that way and the blood all over the place," Thomas said.

Thomas quickly grabbed a metal pipe and jumped into action to scare the dogs off, before they turned their attention to him.

"With one hand on my head I called 911. The other hand with a stick on my hand I tried to move that dog away," Thomas said.

Not long after, Thomas said the dogs had finally taken off, but not before badly hurting the woman.

"She got bad injuries on her leg and hands. I think there are two injuries to the face too," Thomas said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for several bites and serious injuries.

The owner of the dogs was eventually located and was required to surrender them.

Police said both dogs were later humanely euthanized.

Thomas said he's just thankful to have been in the right place at the right time.

"It was really bad, she was crying really bad. I'm glad that I could help her," Thomas said.

