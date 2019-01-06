Man shot, killed with his own gun during robbery outside of barbershop near Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning with his own gun during a robbery outside a barbershop near Greenspoint, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. on the corner of Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road.

Houston police said the man was collecting money for a concert he was hosting inside the barbershop when he was approached by another man trying to rob him. Police said the robber somehow disarmed the man, fatally shot him at point-blank range and fled the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses who saw the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.

