Man once released in Josue Flores case now indicted in his death

HOUSTON - A huge twist occurred Tuesday in the case of Josue Flores, the boy who was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016.

Investigators said the 11-year-old boy was stabbed more than 20 times, but they are not sure why.

Authorities named two suspects, both of whom have since been released. The first was cleared by his alibi.

The second, a former Marine named Andre Jackson, was released in July 2017 after his arrest when investigators said DNA evidence made it impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is responsible for the crime.

District attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday that Jackson was indicted in the case.

Acevedo has said he believes Jackson was the right suspect, but with the inconclusive evidence, investigators needed someone to come forward with more information.

Jackson last month took to YouTube and criticized the Houston Police Department.

"My items were tested in a DNA lab," Jackson said in the YouTube video. "There was none of Josue's on me, nor my items and vice versa."

However, Ogg said Tuesday that newly-tested evidence confirmed that Jackson was involved in Josue's death.

"Jackson is in fact the murderer of Josue Flores," Ogg said.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo tweeted a statement that read in part, "For the past 3 years, our department has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Josue, the Flores family, and our extended community. Today's true bill is a significant step in our journey for justice, and we look forward to supporting the Flores family as this case proceeds through the criminal courts."

A motion was filed this month for HPD investigators to keep the clothing items seized from Jackson to continue to be used in the investigation.

Josue was stabbed more than 20 times on May 17, 2016, while walking home from school in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood.

A little more than a year after Josue's death, a law bearing his name was passed. The Josue Flores Act provides funding for transportation of children who live within walking distance to schools in dangerous neighborhoods.

