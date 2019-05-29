Man once charged in stabbing death of 11-year-old boy takes to YouTube to proclaim innocence

HOUSTON - Andre Jackson has been released from custody because of inconclusive DNA results, but he is still considered a suspect by the Houston Police Department in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016.

Jackson is now speaking out in a YouTube video released Saturday.

In the video, Jackson criticizes the department and Chief Art Acevedo, the media and the Northside community where Josue was senselessly murdered. Members of that community are not happy with the message.

"The video was inflammatory," said Christel Bastida, a scientist and community organizer. "I think that it was taunting the family and the community. I think that it was racist and it was completely unnecessary."

Another issue being addressed outside of the video is a court order requiring Houston police to return several items seized by its detectives in its investigation. It includes two cellphones and clothing.

"My items were tested in a DNA lab," Jackson said in the YouTube video. "There was none of Josue's on me, nor my items and vice versa."

The department has not complied yet with the order and in a statement to Channel 2, Acevedo says, "HPD was not provided notice of the motion nor formally served with a copy of the order. HPD intends to seek appropriate relief from the court."

Channel 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said while the chief may be choosing to hold on to the property for now, he won't be able to defy the judge's order.

"He can say he's Kim Kardashian's husband," Wice said. "But at the end of the day, the chief recognizes that in the criminal justice system, the toughest kid in the schoolyard is the judge, the man or woman who wears the robe. And in this case, that's the rule."

