Man last seen in Richmond, headed for Houston, reported missing

HOUSTON - On Jan. 12, 52-year-old Gregory Jones Sr. had just purchased tires for his vehicle and was thought to be going to his mother’s home in Houston, Texas EquuSearch said.

Jones has since gone missing and they're asking for the public's help attempting to locate him.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored, long-sleeved shirt and has a black and gray beard, Texas EquuSearch said.

He was driving a charcoal gray, 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, four-door SUV. It has Texas license plates of LTH-322. The words “Me Me” in silver letters are on the upper right portion of the rear hatch door, below the window, Texas EquuSearch said.

He is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information about where he may be, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 823-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.