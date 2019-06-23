Man killed, woman injured in shooting by believed-to-be robber, police say

HOUSTON - A man and a woman were shot in what is believed to be a robbery, Houston police said.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston.
While details are preliminary, police were able to confirm that both of the victims were taken to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead and the woman is in critical condition.
Police said the shooter ran toward the area of Hollister and Hillmont streets.
This is a developing story.
