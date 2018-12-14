Man charged with sexual assault of a child kept mementos from victims, police say

LA PORTE, Texas - A La Porte man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography is back home after bonding out of jail Thursday.

Buford Lloyd Crowell, 67, was arrested Dec. 6 after his sister tipped off police when she found an “incredibly disturbing” video of Crowell inappropriately touching a child believed to be under 10, according to court documents.

Crowell’s bond was set at $120,000 with the condition that he must not use or possess any controlled substance, surrender any passports or visas, not be in possession of anything with access to the internet or pornography and not come in contact or within 1000 feet with anyone under 17, court documents show.

Officials said Crowell also kept mementos or trophies from his victims.

According to his arrest record, Crowell has been charged twice for indecency with a child in the past. One of those cases was dismissed. He has also been charged and given probation for public lewdness.

The 67-year-old is due back in court on Jan. 9, 2019 for his arraignment

Police believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

