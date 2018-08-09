Man bitten by shark near Crystal Beach

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was bitten by a shark Thursday morning near Crystal Beach.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is in his 40s and from the Alvin area, was bitten above the knee on his right leg at around 10 a.m.

He was swimming off a sandbar off Bolivar Peninsula near Stingray Road when he was bitten, according to deputies.

A photo of the man's leg showed at least six bloody gashes from the teeth of the shark.

He was in stable condition when he was taken to UTMB-Galveston for treatment.

Last month, a woman claimed she was bitten by a shark while surfing off Galveston beach.

