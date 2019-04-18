Man arrested, brother wanted in deadly rap recording studio shooting

HOUSTON - One man has been arrested and his brother is wanted in a deadly robbery at a Houston recording studio.

Ethan Jenkins and his brother Eran D. Jenkins are charged with capital murder in the death of Jon Whitfield.

Ethan Jenkins, 23, was arrested April 3, but Eran Jenkins, 19, is wanted by police.

According to police, the brothers on March 25 demanded money and drugs from at least two men inside the HKMG (Hoodkats Music Group) at 4119 Reed Road. Whitfield, 43, was shot and killed during the robbery.

Police said further investigation identified the Jenkins brothers as suspects.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eran Jenkins is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

