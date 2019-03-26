Recording studio shootout leaves one dead from multiple gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Shell casings were left scattered and the glass riddled with bullet holes after a shooting at a southeast Houston rap studio that left one person dead.

The shootout happened Monday night at the HKMG (Hoodkats Music Group) Studio on Reed Road near Scott Street, police said.

Authorities said multiple people entered the recording studio around 10:15 p.m. and a gunfight broke out.

Several shots were fired, leaving the floor riddled with shell casings. Police said they found one person dead inside from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but they believe it may have been a robbery.

No one was taken into custody and there is no description of the gunmen or any vehicles they may have used, police said.

Authorities are working to gather more information, but people at the scene are not wanting to cooperate, officers said.

They are looking at surveillance video to try to find out more details about what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

