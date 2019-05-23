Man accused of killing woman, squatting in her home appears in court

Marco Cobos looks around a Houston courtroom during a hearing on May 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - The man accused of stabbing a 75-year-old woman more than a dozen times and then squatting in her southwest Houston home appeared in court Thursday.

Marco Cobos, 19, faces a capital murder charge in the slaying of Etta Nugent, whose body was found at her Neff Street home Sunday.

According to investigators, Cobos had been sleeping a stolen pickup parked in front of Nugent’s home for at least two days. He forced his way into Nugent’s home and stabbed her 13 times with multiple knives after she refused to help him with the broken-down truck, investigators said.

Prosecutors said Cobos stole $560 from Nugent’s purse and used the money to buy food and a new battery for the pickup. He returned to the home, ate some food, stole three credit cards and then left.

Police said Cobos confessed to the crime after his arrest.

Cobos was being held at the Harris County Jail.

