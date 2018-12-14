Man accused of exposing, touching himself on balcony that faces Katy school bus stop

HOUSTON - A man is accused of exposing and touching himself in public on a balcony that faces a school bus stop in Katy, according to court documents.

Ronald Eliseo Andrade, 20, is charged with indecent exposure to a child.

According to court documents, a woman told officials she saw Andrade on two occasions touching himself. The first incident was reported on Nov. 8, when a Katy Independent School District bus driver stated that Andrade touched himself while on his apartment balcony as the driver dropped off the children at the bus stop, according to court documents.

The second incident was reported on Nov. 9, when the driver attempted to get video evidence of the man pleasuring himself, but the quality of the video was poor, according to court documents. Katy ISD detectives set up surveillance video at a home that faced Andrade's balcony to catch him in action, according to court documents.

On Nov. 13, the video showed Andrade open his second-floor balcony door, half-naked with a shirt on, with his genitals exposed to the public, according to court documents.

The video also showed Andrade pleasuring himself as a school bus was dropped off a young child at the bus stop nearby, according to court documents.

After the child left with his mother, Andrade was seen going back inside his apartment, according to court documents.

Andrade has been charged with indecent exposure in the past. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

