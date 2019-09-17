Zoo Boo: These are the dates for the Houston Zoo's much-anticipated Halloween event

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo has announced its dates for its much-anticipated Halloween event, Zoo Boo.

Zoo Boo will be held October 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27. The event will be held on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Activities will include a pumpkin patch, mural, spooky stamp station, photo ops, meet the keeper talks, a DJ, and a candy corn maze.

All Zoo Boo activities are included with your paid Zoo admission. Zoo Boo is free for all members and some early admission events are available.

The Houston Zoo reminds everyone that Zoo Boo is a family-friendly event, and all costumes must be appropriate for "ghouls of all ages." Adults may visit the zoo in costume, but must always leave their face visible. The zoo warns that adults in heavy makeup or masks will not be allowed into the zoo.

Restricted items include, but are not limited to, toy weapons of any kind (swords, knives, galactic blasters, etc.), fireworks of any kind, excessively gory or non-family friendly props or items, inflatable objects and costumes.



