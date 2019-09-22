USPS temporarily suspends service at some Houston facilities due to Imelda's impact

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended activity at multiple Houston-area facilities until further notice due to the impact of Tropical Storm Imelda.

The Conroe Post Office has been temporarily suspended, as have post offices within the 775, 776 and 777 ZIP codes.

Retail and delivery operations will all be suspended.

Conditions will be monitored in those areas, and the Postal Service will provide information on the restoration of service as the situation improves.

