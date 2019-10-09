The Woodlands High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen player

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The former girls basketball coach at The Woodlands High School pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault of a child.Richard Chiamulera, 32, was indicted May 9.

Chiamulera was the coach of the girls basketball team and also taught English.

Chiamulera met the victim when she was playing for the basketball team.

Chiamulera spoke with the victim through text messages and Snapchat.

Outside of school hours, he invited the girl, then 16, to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted her.

Chiamulera accepted a plea offer that will keep him in prison for 13 years for each of the three sexual assault of a child charges. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life

