Teen remains in coma after being shot in head during road rage incident on Halloween night

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during a road rage incident Halloween night.

Angelica Halphen said it started as an eerie suspicion when she couldn't reach her son, Harrison, on Thursday night.

"I called and called him and it went directly to voicemail, and that's not Harrison," Halphen said. "Around 8, I knew something was wrong."

She said her son and a friend were headed to another friend's house that evening, but it wasn't until the next morning that she was able to get answers. She said Houston Police notified her that someone pulled up next to Harrison on Fondren and West Airport and shot him in the head. Halphen said she has limited details on the road rage incident but her son is fighting for his life.

"They had to induce him into a medical coma, and we have been watching the pressure on his brain," she said.

Her son has a bullet lodged in his frontal lobe and is at Ben Taub Hospital.

"We are not out of the woods; yet we don't know if he is going to wake up, that's the thing."

As Halphen waits by her son's bedside for answers and for an arrest, she has a message for the gunman.

"You're a coward and you may have taken a very special, amazing child that we love," she said.

