Teen accused of shooting HPD officer during crime spree was out on bond

HOUSTON - A teen who was fatally shot after police say he shot a Houston police officer during a crime spree Thursday night was out on bond before he was killed.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Brandon Bell.

It has recently been discovered that Bell was already out on bond for another carjacking case. Bell was charged in that case with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal trespassing in a motor vehicle.

He and two others, a 15-year-old girl who is not being named and a 17-year-old, Cedric Paddio, are accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint as she passed out campaign flyers in Sunnyside on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Union, the Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass in a motor vehicle on Bell, for which he was granted a "personal bond" at no cost. The union said Bell's court date was set for Sept. 10 but he jumped bail and was not penalized, nor was his bail revoked.

Bell went on another crime spree on Houston's south side Thursday that ended with a five-year veteran police officer being shot, Bell being killed by another officer, two people being taken into custody and a third suspect being sought, authorities said.

The names of the two other suspects arrested have not been released.

