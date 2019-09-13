Manhunt underway after officer shot in Houston's South Side, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was shot Thursday night, according to authorities.
Police said the officer was shot in the 3900 block of Tristan Street around 10:35 p.m. The scene is near the intersection of Scott Street and Old Spanish Trail.
At this time, it's not clear what led up to the shooting, but initial reports indicated the incident may have begun with an attempted carjacking.
The officer's condition is not known.
One suspect was shot and is unknown condition. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said other suspects are in custody and police are searching for more.
This is a developing story.
