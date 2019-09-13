Manhunt underway after officer shot in Houston's South Side, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was shot Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police said the officer was shot in the 3900 block of Tristan Street around 10:35 p.m. The scene is near the intersection of Scott Street and Old Spanish Trail.

At this time, it's not clear what led up to the shooting, but initial reports indicated the incident may have begun with an attempted carjacking.

The officer's condition is not known.

One suspect was shot and is unknown condition. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said other suspects are in custody and police are searching for more.

This is a developing story.

One officer has been shot following a scene at Scott at Tristan at 10:35 p.m. The officer has been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in an unknown condition. This is an active scene avoid the area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2019

We have an officer shot and they are currently transporting him to the hospital. Please keep this officer and our entire department in your thoughts and prayers. Will advise with more information as it becomes available. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) September 13, 2019

We have one of our officers who has been shot on the 3900 block of Tristan at Scott. He has been transported to @memorialhermann by @HoustonFire. Please pray for our officer. We also have one suspect down, others in custody and are looking for more. Please stay in hour homes. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.