Attempted smash-and-grab robbery at Baybrook Mall under investigation, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - An attempted smash-and-grab robbery is under investigation at Baybrook Mall, according to police.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Saturday at a jewelry store inside the mall.

According to Houston police, several people tried to rob the Helzberg Jewelry store by smashing the glass cases but quickly fled.

Police said that right after the glass shattered, they began receiving calls about an active shooter at the mall. Officers responding to the scene did not find any evidence of a shooting, police said.

This story is developing.

