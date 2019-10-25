Search underway for man who jumped from Galveston-based cruise ship

GALVESTON, Texas - A search was being conducted Thursday night for a man who officials said jumped from a Galveston-based cruise ship.

According to company officials, video shows that the 26-year-old man lept from his stateroom balcony aboard the Carnival Dream about 8:45 p.m.

The ship was located about 47 miles southeast of Galveston when the man went missing, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials said a helicopter and airplane were sent to the area and are being used in the search.

