Realtor finds apparent homicide victim while showing house, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a real estate agent found a body inside a house she was showing to a prospective client, according to Chambers County authorities.

What happened

On Friday, officials with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the real estate agent reported the finding at a home in the 8000 block of Tri City Beach Road in the western part of the county.

Due to the road conditions in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda, the body was flown by helicopter from Chambers County to Beaumont.

The body

Authorities said the body was that of a white man in his 50s with long, light-colored hair. He was found wearing blue jean shorts and an orange T-shirt.

Officials said they believe the man had been dead for several days at the time of the discovery.

The man's cause of death has not been determined, and he has not been positively identified.

Authorities said the man appeared to have been killed during an act of violence and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

What's next

Anyone who recognizes the description of the body is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.

