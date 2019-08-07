Galveston Police chief answers questions about mounted officers leading arrested man

KPRC2

GALVESTON, Texas - At a community meeting Tuesday night, Galveston Police chief Vernon Hale urged everyone to “look at the totality of the circumstances” after images of mounted officers leading a mentally ill black man in handcuffs using a rope went viral.

He issued the apology after images went viral of two white officers on horseback leading Donald Neely, a mentally ill black man, using a rope clipped to his handcuffs.

What did the chief say at the meeting?

Hale, before opening up the town hall-style meeting to questions: “I have to learn from it. My agency needs to learn from it. And I commit to you that we will do better.”

Hale insisted the officers were not malicious and said they will return to work Wednesday: “I know what the pictures show. I get it. But we have to look at the totality of the circumstances. I also know what I have in these officers, in their hearts.”

Hale said one of the officers had just been featured in a news article: “He was handing out blankets in the wintertime to homeless. That’s what’s in his heart.”

What did members of the community say at the meeting?

Hale listened to dozens of questions for a couple of hours from the crowd of 200 or so community members, including attorneys representing the family.

“It’s not excusable, they should be suspended or fired or dismissed or something,” one woman said to applause.

“Those officers took advantage of a mentally ill black, man, and it was evident,” attorney Benjamin Crump said to applause.

“An innocent person wouldn’t have made this mistake, this was sinister,” attorney Melissa Morris said.

