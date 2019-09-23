LIVE: Procession held for HFD firefighter, Kenneth Stavinoha, who died after medical emergency

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department will host a procession for firefighter Kenneth Stavinoha, who died Saturday at Station 27 from a medical emergency.

The procession will begin at 2 p.m. Stavinoha's body will be moved from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to Klein Memorial Park.

A Wall of Honor will be formed at the Medical Examiner's Office with the HFD Honor Guard.

Houston police will escort his body for the following route:

• Old Spanish Trail to 288

• 288 to I-45 North

• I-45 North to Sam Houston Tollway (Beltway 8)

• Beltway 8 to FM 249 North

• FM 249 North to FM2920 (W. Main)

• 1400 W. Main

HFD and neighboring departments' apparatus will be spread along the route.

Stavinoha had been a member of the Houston Fire Department since January 2018.

