Houston firefighter dies at station after suffering medical emergency, HFD chief says

HOUSTON - A firefighter died at Houston Fire Station 27 after he experienced a medical emergency Saturday, Chief Samuel Pena announced.

Pena said firefighter Kenneth Stavinoha was performing his assigned station duties when he experienced the medical emergency.

Stavinoha has been a member of the Houston Fire Department since January 2018.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of on of our @HoustonFire Firefighters. He was performing his assigned station duties when he experienced a medical emergency and did not survive. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/NHhLqDVNKi — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) September 22, 2019

On behalf of the men and women of @houstonpolice we offer our deepest condolences on your Loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen firefighter, his family; colleagues, and friends. https://t.co/pc8e6TcLV5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 22, 2019

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement:

”Tonight, the City is saddened to learn that Houston Fire Fighter Kenneth Stavinoha passed away suddenly while on duty at fire station 27 in northeast Houston.

“We are grateful for Stavinoha’s service, unwavering courage as a first responder and his dedication to protecting citizens since joining HFD in January 2018. I offer my prayers and condolences. I also ask our entire city to pray for Stavinoha’s family, friends and fellow firefighters.

“May the memory of Stavinoha serve as a blessing to all who loved him and to those who worked closely with him in the Houston Fire Department.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.