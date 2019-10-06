Popular Austin-based pizza parlor makes preps to launch in Midtown

HOUSTON - A popular Austin-based pizza parlor has its eyes on Midtown.

According to CultureMap Houston, Home Slice Pizza has filed an LLC to open its first Houston location. Currently, there's no lease signed for the potential pizzeria, a representative told the online magazine.

What can Houstonians expect from Home Slice Pizza?

The pizzeria serves up homemade and hand-tossed New York-style pizza by the slice or pie, according to its website. Its menu also offers a variety of salads, sub sandwiches, calzones, antipasti and wings.

Check out some of its mouthwatering menu item below:

Look at that hand-tossed beauty. ⁣ ⁣ Come see us today at at More Home Slice or North Loop and give back to the Health... Posted by Home Slice Pizza on Tuesday, 24 September 2019

