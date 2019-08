Officers look over the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Aug. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person has been killed and three others have been injured in a shooting in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on Southwind Street, near Calhoun Road.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the gunman may have fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.