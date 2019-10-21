Owners of Turkey Leg Hut receive Pinnacle Award from Greater Houston Black Chamber

HOUSTON - The owners of Turkey Leg Hut were honored as recipients of the Pinnacle Award at the 25th Annual Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce Awards on Saturday.

Turkey Leg Hut founders Lynn and Nakia Price were recognized for being leading African American entrepreneurs for their business and their positive impact on the communities and industries they serve.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by this empowering organization that has paved the way and provided resources for black business owners for 25 years in Houston," Nakia Price said. "We'd like to extend our gratitude to the Greater Houston Black Chamber for the Pinnacle Award and congratulate all those recognized for their contributions and achievements this year."

The ceremony was held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, where four others were also recognized.

The Turkey Leg Hut opened in 2015 and since then, has attracted some of the biggest celebrities such as rappers Drake and Snoop Dogg, comedian Kevin Hart and local athletes, musicians, professionals and a host of locals.

We just want to say thanks again to everyone on this pinnacle award along with @houblackchamber as well ... 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 Posted by The Turkey Leg Hut on Monday, 21 October 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.