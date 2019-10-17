LIVE STREAM: Mayor, LBJ family members to announce plans for LBJ monument in downtown

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Luci Baines Johnson, other LBJ family members and others are expected to announce plans for a monument dedicated to former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of the plans will take place in downtown Houston near the U.S. Federal Courthouse, where the monument will be located.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where speakers will discuss the plans and monument.

Click2Houston.com will offer a livestream of the dedication online and on our social media platforms.

