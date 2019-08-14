Man shoots neighbor in face during dispute over ownership of litter of puppies, police say

The scene where a man said he shot his neighbor in the face in self-defense on Aug. 13, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the face during an argument over a litter of puppies, according to Houston police.

What happened

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a house in the 2800 block of Russell Street around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, there was no gunshot victim, police said.

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. He is expected to be OK.

Authorities said an ongoing dispute between neighbors over ownership of a litter of puppies is the cause of the shooting.

Police said the homeowner told them he shot the victim in self-defense. It's not clear if the shooter will face charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.