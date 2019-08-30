Man shoots bulldog that he claims was attacking his dog near crowded Heights park

HOUSTON - A dog was shot during an incident in the Heights on Thursday, according to Houston police.

A man was walking his dog near Stude Park when a bulldog attacked his pet, police said.

The man fired a single shot at the dog, wounding it.

When did it happen?

Police said they got the call around 7:30 p.m.

Who owns the dog that was shot?

Police said the wounded dog belongs to a nearby homeowner.

What witnesses are saying?

Jesse Gutierrez coaches Heights Norhill Little League at the park. He said he and others quickly moved the children to safety when he heard the shot.

"It was daylight and there were kids everywhere ... all over the place. And it was one single shot," he said. "I'm not sure why he did it, but he shot a gun 125 feet away from our kids, so it was kind of stupid."

Gutierrez said he immediately called the police.

What's next

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.