Man points gun at officers, gets shot in SW Houston, Acevedo said

HOUSTON - An off-duty Houston police officer shot a 17-year-old suspect in southwest Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said the man was shot around 4:20 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Beechnut Street, near Wilcrest Drive.

Acevedo said two officers were working an off-duty job with a management district in the area when they saw a white and black car racing down the road.

The cars pulled into an apartment complex, and people got out of the vehicles and started shooting at each other, according to Acevedo.

The men then got back into the black car and left the scene, police said. The off-duty officers got out of their unmarked SUV and saw one of the suspects from the white car running toward them, according to Acevedo.

The man pointed the gun at the officers and the officers fired, striking the 17-year-old man, Acevedo said.

The 24-year-old driver of the white car and the 17-year-old man who was shot were both taken into custody, police said. They are brothers and live at the complex, according to Acevedo.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Acevedo said a witness told him that the man pointed a gun at the officers before he was shot.

