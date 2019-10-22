Man found shot to death near business in NW Houston

Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a strip center in northwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Tidwell Road and Grady Street, authorities said.

Police said they found the man dead in the doorway of a small repair business near the strip center.

Investigators are not sure what led up to the shooting or if the gunfire was the result of a robbery.

Authorities said they found bullet holes in a window, but they are not sure if they were related to the shooting or if they were from another incident.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and checking the area for security cameras in an effort to learn more details about the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

