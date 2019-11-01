Man charged after police say he pulled gun on Popeyes employee over sold out chicken sandwiches

Joshua Robicheaux, 35, is charged with aggravated assault after being accused of pulling a gun on a Popeyes restaurant manager for being told that they were sold out of chicken sandwiches on Sept. 2, 2019.

A man was charged with aggravated assault after police say he pulled a gun on a Popeyes employee who told him the store had sold out of chicken sandwiches in September.

Joshua Robicheaux, 35, appeared in court in the early hours of Friday morning on the aggravated assault charge. Robicheaux, who has a prior conviction, is being held in lieu of $60,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, police say five people went to the drive-thru of the Popeyes restaurant at 7159 Scott Street. A restaurant manager told police they became angry when they were told the store was out of chicken sandwiches. They allegedly refused to leave, so she went outside to talk to them.

The two men and three women in the car got out and one of the men became irate when the manager told them there were no sandwiches. She told police she felt unsafe because they seemed aggressive and under the influence, so she went back into the store and tried to lock the door.

KPRC A Popeyes restaurant in southeast Houston is seen Sept. 2, 2019, after police say someone pulled a gun on employees after they ran out of chicken sandwiches.

The manager said the group began pulling on the door handle and one of the men lifted up his shirt and brandished a pistol that was in his waistband. He also allegedly said he was going to "shoot this b---- up," the witness told police. The woman said she ran to the back of the store and called 911.

Later, someone provided an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip to say Robicheaux was the man who threatened the Popeyes manager. Police found a mugshot of Robicheaux in the system and showed it in a lineup to the manager, officials wrote in a document filed in court. She positively identified Robicheaux as the man who threatened her, police say.

