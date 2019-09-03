Man pulls gun on Popeyes employee after being told chicken sandwich was sold out, police say

HOUSTON - A man pulled out a gun at a Popeyes restaurant because employees were out of chicken sandwiches, according to police.

The incident was reported at 8:47 p.m. at Scott and Corder streets.

According to Houston police, a group of people walked into the restaurant and ordered chicken sandwiches. Employees informed the group they were out and a man in the group got upset, pulled out a gun and demanded a sandwich, police said.

Police said employees ran to the back of the restaurant after the gun was pulled out.

The group jumped into a blue SUV and left the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.