JJ Watt releases Hurricane Harvey 2-year anniversary report on foundation's giving

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt released a four-graphic report for his Justin J. Watt Foundation marking the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

The report, posted via tweet, cites these milestones:

The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 1,183 homes.

The recovery and rebuilding of over 971 childcare centers and after school programs, serving over 108,731 children.

The distribution of over 239,000,000 meals to those affected.

Physical and mental health services to over 8,900 individuals.

Distribution of 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients.

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

Two Year Update. pic.twitter.com/7UgjPfu6fy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2019

The report graphics do not detail any dollar amounts for the services disbursed so far by the foundation. Watt raised $37 million for recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

The organizations cited by the Watt Foundation include Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, BakerRipley, All Hands and Hearts, Save the Children, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and SBP.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.