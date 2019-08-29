Local

JJ Watt releases Hurricane Harvey 2-year anniversary report on foundation's giving

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt released a four-graphic report for his Justin J. Watt Foundation marking the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. 

The report, posted via tweet, cites these milestones:

  • The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 1,183 homes.
  • The recovery and rebuilding of over 971 childcare centers and after school programs, serving over 108,731 children.
  • The distribution of over 239,000,000 meals to those affected.
  • Physical and mental health services to over 8,900 individuals.
  • Distribution of 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients. 

The report graphics do not detail any dollar amounts for the services disbursed so far by the foundation. Watt raised $37 million for recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

The organizations cited by the Watt Foundation include Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, BakerRipley, All Hands and Hearts, Save the Children, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and SBP. 
 

 

 

