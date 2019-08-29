JJ Watt releases Hurricane Harvey 2-year anniversary report on foundation's giving

HOUSTON - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt released a four-graphic report for his Justin J. Watt Foundation marking the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.
The report, posted via tweet, cites these milestones:
- The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 1,183 homes.
- The recovery and rebuilding of over 971 childcare centers and after school programs, serving over 108,731 children.
- The distribution of over 239,000,000 meals to those affected.
- Physical and mental health services to over 8,900 individuals.
- Distribution of 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients.
The report graphics do not detail any dollar amounts for the services disbursed so far by the foundation. Watt raised $37 million for recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
The organizations cited by the Watt Foundation include Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, BakerRipley, All Hands and Hearts, Save the Children, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and SBP.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.