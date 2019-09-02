Investigation underway after 5-year-old girl found dead in closet in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a closet Monday in northwest Houston.

The call was made at 3 p.m. at Quail Creek Apartment at 7835 Grow Lane after the child's grandmother made the discovery, police said.

The grandmother was visiting her daughter and during the visit, she smelled a foul order and followed it, police said. That's when the grandmother found her 5-year-old granddaughter dead in the closet.

It is unknown how the child died. No arrests have been made.

Homicide is investigating the scene.

