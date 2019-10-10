Houston police search for missing 13-year-old driving a car

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday in southeast Houston driving a car, police wrote in a press release Thursday.

Christian Lewis is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Lewis was last seen leaving her home on the 7900 block of Sam Houston Parkway East on Oct. 5. She was driving a white 2003 Chevy Malibu. It's not known what clothes she was wearing.

If anyone has information about where Lewis is you're urged to contact the HPD missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.

