4 people shot after 'large melee' broke out in Crosby Saturday night

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after four people were shot during a fight near a gas station in Crosby, late Saturday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shooting in progress at 13100 Crosby Lynchburg Road. When they arrived at the scene, four men had been shot.

One man was treated at the scene and the others were taken to the hospital. One man has already been released from the hospital as of early Sunday. None of the men's injuries were life-threatening, and they're all expected to survive.

Deputies at the scene said there was an altercation between the men that led to gunfire. The walls and windows of the nearby gas station were riddled with bullet holes.

Early Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KPRC a "large melee broke out, so investigators need time to sort it all out."

Charges are pending and names of people involved have not yet been released yet. ​​​​​​​

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.