Grandmother runs over grandchildren after losing consciousness at Texas City restaurant

A grandmother ran over her grandchildren and crashed into a Texas City Popeyes on Aug. 7, 2019.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Two children were struck by a vehicle when their grandmother lost consciousness behind the wheel of a car Wednesday.

What happened

Police said a 65-year-old woman pulled up to the Popeyes at 3315 Palmer Highway in Texas City around 4:45 p.m.

Police said that shortly after she let her grandchildren out of the car to go inside the restaurant, she lost consciousness and the vehicle accelerated forward and struck both children.

Police said the woman's 7-year-old granddaughter got pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out by bystanders, according to authorities.

The woman's 5-year-old grandson was also struck by the car, but officials said he was not injured.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital with a possible broken leg.

