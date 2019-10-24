Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a Korean barbecue spot to a nail salon, read on for the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Gen Korean BBQ House

PHOTO: gen korean bbq house/YELP

Looking for a new Korean and Asian fusion spot for your barbecue fix? Gen Korean BBQ House has added a new location in Midtown at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 101.

The restaurant offers all-you-can eat beef, pork, chicken, seafood, tofu stew and fresh veggies, as well as a slew of authentic Asian appetizers like gyoza (dumplings), Korean fried chicken and spicy rice cakes. Gen Korean BBQ House has locations in California, Hawaii and Nevada.

Powder Keg

Photo: nghia t./Yelp

A new addition to Spring Branch West , Powder Keg is a bar and dog park that's located at 1300 Brittmoore Road.

The open-air/outdoor space serves local beer, specialty cocktails and wine, and there are two white sand volleyball courts next to the dog run, where you can let Fido run free under supervision. There are also food trucks on site for when you need to grab a bite.

Nails of America Meyerland

Photo: latoya g./Yelp

Stop by 4700 Beechnut St., Suite 220, in the Meyerland Area and you'll find Nails of America Meyerland, a nail salon and skin care spot.

Aside from manicures and pedicures, the chic salon offers eyelash extension services, waxing and threading services, microblading services and a variety of pampering facials.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.