Family, friends hope police find transgender woman's killer

HOUSTON - Police have revealed the identity and cause of death of a transgender woman whose body was found in a west Houston gas station parking lot last month.

Tracy Williams' death was ruled a homicide. Williams was also known as Tracy Single, police said.

What happened

Officers responded to reports of a person down in the parking lot of a gas station at 11009 Katy Freeway about 3:30 a.m. on July 30.

Authorities said Single, 22, was stabbed repeatedly.

What Single's mother said

Tracy Single was born Trevian Delaney, the oldest of six children.

Single's mother, Joyce Williams, said her child often presented as female but she wasn't sure if that had anything to do with the stabbing.

"My son didn’t deserve that," Williams said.

The family is trying to come up with the money for funeral expenses while also struggling to deal with the pain of their loss.

"My son has been murdered. My child is no longer with me, and I have to deal with this every day," Williams said. "I wouldn’t wish this on anybody’s child."

What friends said

Before moving to an apartment in west Houston just before her death, Single lived at Covenant House in Montrose.

It was a shelter for abused and abandoned children.

"She was having some troubles. I don’t know the whole story on that one. She would come here, get some support, get off the street,” Lynn Morkovsky said.

Her friends said they remember her as being friendly, outgoing and supportive.

"I don’t know why anybody would do that to her because she was really nice. I don’t know," Cerenity Bradford said.

What's next

Williams said investigators told her they found video of Single with a man that was recorded shortly before Single was found dead but that they still haven’t been able to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.