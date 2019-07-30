Woman's body found in west Houston parking lot, police suspect foul play

Police are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found in a parking lot in west Houston.

According to authorities, they were called out around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of a gas station on Wycliffe Drive and the Katy Freeway, where they found the body.

Officers said the woman's death did not appear to be from natural causes because the body showed signs of trauma. Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Authorities are searching for witnesses or surveillance video that could help investigators learn what may have led up to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

