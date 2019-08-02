Bus driver who blamed doughnut for erratic driving tested positive for drugs, investigators say

Linda Sue Godejohn talks to the media after being released from the Harris County Jail in downtown Houston on May 31, 2019.

HOUSTON - A school bus driver who blamed a donut for her erratic driving two months ago had controlled substances in her blood at the time of her arrest, according to investigators.

A toxicology report that was released Friday by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office showed 55-year-old Linda Sue Godejohn tested positive for 7-aminoclonazepam, clonazepam, meprobamate and carisoprodol when she was arrested May 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Clonazepam and meprobamate are prescription drugs used to treat anxiety, while carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant.

No evidence of alcohol was found in Godejohn’s blood, according to the report.

Investigators said Godejohn failed a field sobriety test “miserably” when she was pulled over in Spring after witnesses reported seeing the bus swerving and nearly rolling over.

Godejohn said she ate a doughnut at the school that upset her stomach and that’s what caused the unusual driving.

“My stomach was just hurting so bad that a wheel fell off the thing, the curb,” Godejohn said when she was released from jail the next day. “That's all it was, and going 45 mph, it’s going to whip back.”

As to why authorities said she flunked the sobriety test, Godejohn said it’s not easy to pass.

Investigators said 30 students were aboard the bus at the time Godejohn was stopped.

