Bus driver with students on board fails sobriety test 'miserably,' constable says

SPRING, Texas - A bus driver with a private company was arrested and charged on suspicion of drunken driving while students were on the bus, said Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 constable.

Witnesses began following the bus and called law enforcement, deputies said. The driver was pulled over in a CVS parking lot in the area of Aldine Westfield and Hirschfield roads.

Charges against the woman have already been approved, Herman said. The bus driver failed a field sobriety test "miserably," he said.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Students on the bus are safe, Herman said. Investigators did not immediately release which school district the students are with.

Additional charges against the woman may be approved at a later time, he said.

